Demi Lovato Gets A Surprising Kiss At Midnight On NYE From Her Backup Dancer: Watch

Demi Lovato rang in 2018 with some unexpected affection on New Year’s Eve when she smooched her backup dancer, Jojo Gomez! See the midnight kiss here!

Demi Lovato, 25, didn’t welcome 2018 without an amazing kiss on stage with one of her backup dancers! The brunette beauty smooched Jojo Gomez when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve during her show in Miami Beach and her fans are majorly freaking out! Is there something romantic going on between these two? Although they both lovingly shared photos of the big moment on their Instagram accounts, it appears the two are just friends as Jojo seems to have a boyfriend that she often posts about. The two cuties definitely seemed to enjoy their friendly kiss, however, and were all smiles holding onto each other in the spotlight with the other dancers! Check out photos of Demi and other stars who rang in 2018 with style here!

Demi’s unexpected smooch wasn’t entirely surprising since the singer is known for embracing the moment and showing her love for those she cares about most. In her amazingly open and honest documentary, Simply Complicated, Demi shared details about her personal life, including the fact that she goes on the dating app, Raya, and loves being matched with both men and women since she’s seeking a “human connection.” She’s been pretty private about her current dating life though and hasn’t been seen with anyone of interest since she was spotted holding hands with DJ Lauren Abedini in Disneyland back in Sept. 2017, reported by J-14. She was also rumored to be dating ex Ryan Phillippe, 43, again after he was seen leaving her place in Nov.

No matter who Demi may or may not be dating, it’s great to see her having fun and getting ready for the new year with a eagerness! After a rough few years of struggles, she looks better than ever and we couldn’t be happier for her!

Demi Lovato had her New Year’s kiss by kissing her dancer JoJo! pic.twitter.com/AuuKuezPZ1 — Demi E! News (@demiEnews) January 1, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Demi’s surprise midnight kiss? Tell us here!