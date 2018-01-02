Coachella 2018: Beyonce, Eminem & The Weeknd Headlining Music Festival — Full Lineup

Best Coachella ever? With Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd and more on the lineup, it just might be. See the full list of artists performing at the 2018 fest here!

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is happening on the weekends of April 13-15 and 20-22 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and you’d better take a seat before you find out who’s on the lineup this year!

First, Beyonce, 36, is granting fans with a rain date after postponing her performance in 2017 due to her pregnancy! This will be Bey’s first time headlining the fest, though she joined her sister Solange, 31, on stage in 2014.

Eminem, 45, and The Weeknd, 27, will also be joining her as the biggest names on the bill, as Consequence of Sound first reported in December 2017. Sources also told the site that there would not be a rock headliner for the first time in Coachella history, though fortunately we can see that there will be plenty of mid-level and smaller rock bands appearing at the festival! See more celeb pics from Coachella 2017 here.

Check out the full lineup below:

