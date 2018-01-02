Don’t Worry, Carrie Underwood: These 8 Celebrities Also Have Scars On Their Faces

After suffering a scary fall at home, Carrie Underwood admitted her face no longer looks the same, but she’s in good company. These eight stars also have noticeable scars on their faces.

Carrie Underwood has been laying low since falling at her home in November, and her injuries from the incident are worse than fans initially knew. At first, Carrie just revealed that she had a broken wrist and required surgery, but on Jan. 1, she shared with fan club members that her face was also affected in the fall — and she needed 40-50 stitches to help heal it. She explained that her face definitely looks different, and admitted that it might be some time before she reveals what she looks like. There are other celebs with face scars who Carrie can look to for confidence, though.

The story between the scar on the left side of Tina Fey’s face is quite terrifying: She was playing outside her home when she was just five years old, when a stranger came up and slashed her from her cheek to her lower lip. She admitted that she spent most of her childhood “unaware” of the scar, as she was just able to forget about it, until she started working in television. “[Then], it became a thing of , ‘Oh, I guess we should use this side, or whatever,'” she explained in 2008. “Everybody’s got a better side!”

Charlie Puth also obtained the scar on his right eyebrow as a child. Many people think he intentionally shaves his eyebrow, but there’s a lot more to it than that. When he was just two years old, he was bitten by a dog and “almost died of head trauma” because of it. The line through his eyebrow is there permanently. Click through the gallery above to see more celebrity face scars and find out how they got there.

