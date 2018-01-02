Baekhyun Apologizes After Controversial Comments On Depression & Admits He’s ‘Afraid’ Of The Disease

EXO singer, Baekhyun, just released a heartfelt apology after his comments about depression and insomnia sparked outrage among his massive fan base.

Baekhyun, 25, is receiving some backlash after making controversial comments about depression to a fan during a recent EXO signing. After allegedly telling a fan that he “doesn’t understand” why people have depression or insomnia, he also allegedly told the fan that they should stop taking their anti-depression medication, reports Metro.co.uk. “He asked if I was taking medication and I said yes. He then said, ‘No. Medicines aren’t good for you. You only feel better when you take it and it has the opposite effect when you come down from it,'” the fan claims Baekhyun said to her. Although she reportedly insisted that his intentions were not malicious in any way, the comments the EXO singer allegedly made caused a firestorm online. In an effort to clear the air, Baekhyn posted a lengthy apology online in Korean which we’ve translated using Google below.

“Hello, this is Baek Hyun. I want to apologize for my remarks at the fan signing site on December 30th. I was actually very frightened and irritable about depression these days. I was so worried about it and I was afraid of it. I think the story that I confessed to me at the fan signing that the fan who wants to make me happy should be filled with joy is very serious and I think that I was in a hurry to think that I can not talk again when this fan breaks with today,” the EXO singer wrote in the caption of his all-black Instagram post. “I wanted to say a little more comforting and said that I liked me, so I thought that I could be a force. I have been thinking about it until the end of the fan signing session after talking with the fan. So, I am sorry for the fans who came to the scene as well as those fans. In the process of speaking, there was a part that was spoken casually. I did not have the ability to put my mind together in a short time and deliver it. I am regretful at the moment why I chose words and words. I just wanted to comfort and give strength.”

He closed with, “I am afraid that there is a mistake in my writing while I am writing this article. But I really want to apologize. I apologize to your fans and I want to apologize to everyone who has been hurt by this. In the future, we will be more honest about our words and actions”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Baekhyun’s comments on depression? Do YOU think it was necessary for him to apologize online? Comment below, let us know.