Rose Parade Live Stream: Watch The 129th Tournament Of The Roses Extravaganza

Before Georgia takes on Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, Pasadena will bloom with an epic floral bonanza: the 129th Rose Parade! This amazing event starts at 11:00 AM ET, so don’t miss it!

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, and for more than a century, the streets of Pasadena, California have swelled with the enchanting aroma of roses, courtesy of the Rose Parade. Started in 1890 by the city’s Valley Hunt Club to help celebrate the “Mediterranean of the West,” the Rose Parade features numerous jaw-dropping displays, all constructed out of millions and millions of roses. The 2018 event is no different, so fans better tune in to see what incredible displays will be part of this year’s event. Wow. What a wonderful way to kick off 2018!

The 2018 parade will focus on the theme of “Making A Difference,” which is the organizations way of honoring and celebrating “all of the people in our communities, who quietly and without desire for reward or recognition, act in selfless, generous and kind ways to aid or benefit others,” the Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet, said in a statement. That’s also why they chose Gary Sinise as this year’s Grand Marshal, as the actor best known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump has displayed that level of kindness and selfness for others.

Gary’s humanitarian work with our defenders, veterans, first responders and their families over the years, embodies our theme to the fullest.” Lance said. “As members of a community, a country and a planet, we all have the ability, power and responsibility to help one another and as Gary likes to say….we can always do a little more.” Gary has supported veterans for nearly forty years, starting early in the 1980s when he began supporting local Vietnam veterans’ groups int eh Chicago area. He also co-founded the Vets Nights program at the Steppenwolf Theatre, a program continuing to this day.

Gary has also worked with the Disabled American Veterans organization. He also created the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 with the purpose of honoring America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. So, when it comes to “making a difference,” especially to the men and women in uniform, there’s really no one better for the role of Grand Marshal than Gary!