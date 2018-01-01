Happy New Year! Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato and more stars took to their social media accounts to send well wishes to their fans for 2018. See their posts here!

Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and more celebrities took to social media on the eve before the new year to show off their elegant NYE looks and wish their fans prosperity and happiness in 2018. Khloe posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a black top with her amazing hair down on Instagram to share her NYE style and well wishes. “Final glam of 2017,” she captioned the post while thanking her makeup artist and hair stylist responsible for the amazing look. “We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!! Cheers loves!” Demi looked beautiful in a low-cut blue-purple sequined top for her Instagram photo. “Happy New Year!!!! #2018,” she simply captioned the photo. CHECK OUT ALL OUR FAVORITE CELEBRITY NEW YEAR’S EVE PHOTOS HERE!

Ed Sheeran looked happy and cozy on a couch with what looked like a cold brew in his hand for his NYE photo. “Happy new year everyone x,” his caption read. Fifth Harmony posted an adorable video message for their fans in which they happily wished them a Happy New Year and thanked them for making their 2017 amazing while the Queen of NYE, Ms. Mariah Carey, showed off a snapshot of herself standing next to gold and black new year-themed balloons in a matching outfit and shades. “Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!!,” she excitingly captioned the post.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared a sweet personal photo of himself with his wife and two kids lying in a bed together and smiling. “Happy new year from our family to you and yours,” he captioned the Instagram pic. Cardi B was having a great time at a party with friends in a fun loving video she shared to welcome in the new year and Jared Leto‘s pic was unlike any other as it showed incredible mountains that we assume he took while on a plane. “Here’s to climbing new mountains in 2018. Live. Dream. Create. Believe.,” his inspirational caption read.

So many awesome messages for another exciting year to come! Happy New Year, everyone!

