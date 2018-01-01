The drama is heating up in the house! Peyton gets super frustrated with Shep for dating 21-year-old Kylie. Does Shep defend Kylie or agree with Peyton? Watch this EXCLUSIVE ‘RelationShep’ preview!

Shep Rose thinks everyone’s having fun and everything’s just dandy, but that’s not necessarily the case. In this EXCLUSIVE RelationShep sneak peek, Peyton’s got something to say to Shep, and she’s not holding back. Shep knows something’s up and asks Peyton if she’s not having fun. “Of course I’m having fun,” Peyton says. “But it’s not about that, Shep.” She continues: “You’re 37 dating… a 21-year-old?” Meanwhile, Kylie, who is 21, is sitting right there.

“Does he really think that there can be a serious future with a girl fresh out of college” Peyton asks. “I’m a whole different person than I was when I left college.” Shep apologizes to Kylie for Peyton’s comments, and Peyton just rolls her eyes. That’s when Shep defends Kylie, who decides to take the high road. “I’m not going to lie, this is a little insulting,” Kylie admits. “But pageantry’s taught me to truly own who I am, even when I’m put in a really tough situation. So I’m going to smile and go away.”

Shep tells Peyton that he truly thinks Kylie is option for him, despite their 16-year age difference. He asks Peyton whether or not she’s going to fault him or Kylie for her age? “You,” she quips. Shep is shocked by Peyton’s response. Will this lead to the end of what’s been brewing between Peyton and Shep? While she may be a little harsh, you have to give Peyton kudos for not being afraid to speak her mind.

RelationShep airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

