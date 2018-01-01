Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Cameron Dallas & More Hunks Who Rang In 2018 Shirtless

Hunk alert! Mark Wahlberg and Justin Bieber were among many sexy men who went shirtless to celebrate the new year. See all the hotties here!

2018 is already looking pretty good! Mark Wahlberg, 46, Justin Bieber, 23, and more hotties rang in the new year by showing off their amazing abs by going shirtless and we couldn’t love it more! Many of them chose to spend their holiday at beaches in sunny locations and it certainly gave us plenty of eye candy! Mark definitely proved he doesn’t age when he flaunted his amazing body while hanging out shirtless by the water on a beach in Barbados. Justin spent his New Year’s Eve also on a beach in Cabo and looked equally as incredible with his tattoo-filled bod. Cameron Dallas, 23, followed suit by ringing in his new year on a beach in Miami in no shirt and blue shorts and it sure caught our eye! SEE PHOTOS OF ALL OUR FAVORITE NEW YEAR SHIRTLESS HUNKS HERE!

John Mayer, 40, was another hunk who proved his body is a wonderland when he posed for a shirtless selfie the day before New Year’s Eve and posted it to his Instagram. The photo was intended to be part of Adam Driver‘s Kyloe Ren Challenge, in which men are encouraged to take shirtless photos of themselves inspired by Adam’s scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It sounds like a worthy challenge to us! Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans, 38, also celebrated the last Saturday of 2017 by going shirtless for a super sizzling pic on his Instagram.”Good morning!!! Last Saturday of the year everyone!!!!! Im off to go find some dolphins…,” he captioned the photo.

It’s good to know there’s no shortage of confident men when we need them! With all these shirtless hunks looking better than ever, 2018 is sure to be very bright!

