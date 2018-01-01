NYE: Mariah Carey Brings Her Adorable Twins Onstage After Epic Performance In NYC

Mariah Carey started off 2018 right: with a killer NYE performance and both of her sweet kids! After the ball dropped, Mimi gave the twins kisses. Watch the cute clip!

Mariah Carey, 47, rang in the new year for us on Dec. 31 when she gave a phenomenal performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. But celebrating the start of 2018 with everyone in Times Square wouldn’t have been complete without her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe! In a sweet video she posted to Instagram, you can see that after the ball dropped at midnight, the “Always Be My Baby” singer headed over to her kids and planted a big kiss on both of their heads. Aww! The highlight, however, might be when Monroe pipes up, “It’s still freezing cold!” as she stands in front of a space heater. Watch the cute clip below!

Earlier in the night, Mariah performed “Vision of Love” and “Hero” in an epic comeback after her cringeworthy performance from the year before. This time around she braved the cold to totally nail her vocals. Of course, people had their reservations beforehand due to her being caught lip-synching and rushing off the stage on Dec. 31, 2016, but she certainly proved once and for all that she’s still incredibly talented.

Not only did Mariah impress everyone with her singing, she also started the first meme of 2018 when she asked where her hot tea was. Apparently, someone promised the star a piping hot cup of tea, which they didn’t deliver on. After telling the audience that she now had to “rough it” Twitter blew up with memes surrounding the missing beverage. Glad to know we’ll be keeping memes alive in the new year!

