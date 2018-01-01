Mariah’s Tea: First Meme Of 2018 Debuts After Carey Asks For Hot Drink During NYE Performance

Mariah Carey just gifted us the very first meme of the year with her amazing request for tea during her NYE performance! Check out the hilarious response!

It was just an innocent request for a beverage and the internet went totally wild! And for good reason. Midway through her New Year’s Eve performance (which she completely and totally nailed), Mariah Carey randomly paused the show. “Happy New Year! I just wanna take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there’d be some tea. Ugh! It’s a disaster,” she told the audience before adding, “I guess we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be just like everyone else with no hot tea!” Absolutely hilarious!

The 47-year-old’s endearing-yet-poignant on-stage banter sent Twitter into a frenzy. And not longer after the ball dropped, the internet was flooded with meme after meme responding to her simple request for tea. Everyone from Kermit the Frog to Morticia Addams was trotted out to mark the amazing occasion and we are totally loving it! Head here to peruse loads more images from the NYE festivities in New York, LA and beyond!

Although it doesn’t look intentional, Mariah’s request couldn’t have been more fitting. Last year, during her performance there were some technical difficulties that revealed she had been lip-syncing. In frustration, she left the stage pretty quickly afterward. In no time, she was the object of endless ridicule namely because she’s known for those powerful signature vocals and apparently hadn’t delivered. But, a year later she returned and she showed them! And they said there’d be tea and there wasn’t any!

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Kermit is enjoying Mariah Carey’s tea pic.twitter.com/2nJDGwHS3z — Daniel Mealo (@dmealo) January 1, 2018

And now the Mariah Carey hot tea will be the first meme of 2018. pic.twitter.com/wN4KITyBlj — Milmiskew (@Milmiskew) January 1, 2018

That feeling when you steal Mariah Carey's hot tea. pic.twitter.com/l1s7YNAIoh — ehadleystone (@artobsessed622) January 1, 2018

Mariah was looking for her hot tea like..#NewYearsRockinEve pic.twitter.com/MH82kCCTIr — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) January 1, 2018

Mariah Carey’s assistance’s trying to get her that hot tea pic.twitter.com/hepIPevmZ3 — Nicholas (@N_Russ0) January 1, 2018

Mariah just wants her tea y’all pic.twitter.com/CNg11wVafG — D.J. (@deej_collins) January 1, 2018

HollywoodLifers, which meme is your is favorite? Loving seeing Mariah on top again as much as us? Tell us your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!