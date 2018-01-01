Maria Menounos Marries Longtime BF In Surprise NYE Ceremony Live In Times Square

Now THAT’S how you ring in a new year! Maria Menounos the year in the most romantic way possible — getting married in Times Square on New Year’s Eve!

Surprise! Maria Menounos, 39, shocked her fans by announcing hours before New York would ring in 2018 that she would be marrying her boyfriend of 20 years, TV producer Keven Undergo, live from Times Square! Promising to be the “coldest bride ever,” Maria shared the news on Twitter while preparing to co-host New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey on FOX. And, as luck would have it, who ended up officiating but Steve himself! How convenient! Head here for more images of Maria!

“Honestly it’s a dream come true knowing that they got to see this,” Maria said, referring to her parents, before exchanging vows with Keven. “Your hands are so frozen, I can’t even get it on, you poor thing,” Keven said as he attempted to put the ring on Maria’s hand. In no time, however, they were married by Steve and Maria totally broke down in tears! Awww! Too cute!

“Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything!” she captioned a clip of herself surprising her parents with the exciting news! After a very difficult year, it’s so nice to see Maria get a fairy-tale ending to 2017. This year, she battled a brain tumor just as her mother battled brain cancer.

As she shared in her tweet, she and Keven have been an item since 1998. Then, in March of 2016 he proposed to her live on The Howard Stern Show and she accepted! Sure it took them another 12 years to make it to the aisle, er, stage but, just like their proposal, these 2 clearly know how to make the wait worth it!

Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few!#coldestbridever — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) January 1, 2018

HollywoodLifers, can you think of anything more romantic?!