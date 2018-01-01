Khloe Kardashian Continuing To Work Out Hard During Pregnancy But ‘Baby Is Her First Priority’

Khloe Kardashian is not letting her pregnancy disrupt her fitness goals! But she’s still keeping her baby’s health her top priority.

Khloe Kardashian was trolled on Twitter for working out while pregnant, and responded to critics by saying, “MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t.” It’s safe and actually encouraged to work out when pregnant, as long as you follow a plan comprised with your doctor. Khloe has made fitness a huge part of her life in the past couple of years, and she isn’t letting her pregnancy derail her goals. “Khloe is so thrilled that she is going to be a mom but she is determined to maintain as much of the hard work she has put into her body as she possibly can,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s still working with her trainer and nutritionist and they are strategizing a way to keep the baby and Mom as healthy as possible,” the source spilled. “The good news is, Khloe refuses to be one of those moms who won’t gain weight during her pregnancy. The health of the baby is her first priority. But she’s hoping to keep her rockin’ bod too!”

We have no doubt she will bounce back super fast! And thankfully, her man Tristan Thompson is super supportive. “Tristan has been totally supportive of her dedication to fitness and has been squeezing in workouts with her too. He is proud of his lady and the pair could not be more excited about their future together.”

