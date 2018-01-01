Jessica Alba Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 3rd Baby With Cash Warren — Their 1st Boy

It’s a boy! Jessica Alba & husband Cash Warren are three-time parents after the actress gave birth to their 3rd child! We can’t imagine how thrilled they must be — click below to see the first pic!

Jessica Alba, 36, is a mom again! The actress and businesswoman gave birth to her third child on December 31 — and we could not be happier for her and her newly-expanded family! Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, 38, welcomed a precious baby boy, who joins big sisters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6. Even sweeter, Jessica was “super stoked” from the beginning about having a son at last! Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

She posted the first photo on her Instagram on January 1, writing: “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5.” Congratulations to Jessica and Cash! He is so beautiful!

Jessica revealed she was expecting again in July, announcing she and Cash were about to become “officially outnumbered!” The couple kept mum about their little one’s sex though until October — when they staged an adorable gender reveal involving blue confetti and balloons. “@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy,” Jessica captioned the sweet Instagram pic. Just later that day, the star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and couldn’t help gushing about her son-on-the-way.

“We’re super stoked,” the Honest Company co-founder said of her third pregnancy. “It’s gonna be a whole situation.” Aw! And now that “situation” has finally arrived! “I just pray that my kids are happy. If they’re giggling more than they’re crying, and if they’re curious and talkative, then I know they’re good,” Jessica said in a 2015 interview with TODAY.com. “And if that ever stops, and if I see that there’s a problem, then I stop everything and focus on that. That’s my litmus test on whether I’m extending myself too much or spreading myself too thin.” Congrats again, Jessica and Cash.

