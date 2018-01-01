12 Hottest Photos Of Bachelors Over The Years — Arie Luyendyk Jr., Nick Viall & More

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the latest hunky Bachelor to steam up our Monday nights, but he’s not the only one! From Nick Viall to Sean Lowe, let’s remember former Bachelors with their hottest photos!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is getting ready to start his journey to find love on The Bachelor, and the 36-year-old joins the ranks of sexy former Bachelors like Nick Viall, 37, Ben Higgins, 29, and Sean Lowe, 34. Every year, these studs make us swoon as they bring romance to our TV screens. Who doesn’t want to see a super hot guy got find love?! Even when their seasons are no longer on or haven’t premiered yet, these The Bachelor studs turn up the heat on Instagram. Bless them!

Remember when Nick started posted those sexy shirtless photos on Instagram? No one can deny that Nick has made one hell of a transformation since Andi Dorfman, 30, and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette. The dude got RIPPED. He started showing off his incredibly sexy body just before going on Bachelor In Paradise. Thankfully, we were treated to lots of scenes featuring shirtless Nick on the show and Instagram.

Ben is another former Bachelor is a total dreamboat. Ben had the looks and cx such an adorable charm about him. Things may have not worked out for Lauren Bushnell, 25, but he’s not letting his heartbreak hold him back. He’s always posting very hot photos from his adventures across the world. He always lives life to the fullest! Sean is one of Bachelor Nation’s biggest success stories. Sean and Catherine Giudici, 31, have been married since 2014 and now have baby boy and another on the way! Sean has always been hot, but he just got even hotter when he became a dad! Take a look at the other hot former Bachelors in our gallery now!

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the hottest Bachelor of all-time? Let us know!