Drake & Bella Hadid Reunite After Dave Chappelle’s Epic NYE Show — Where Was The Weeknd?

This is not a drill! Bella Hadid and Drake were spotted ringing in the new year together, and The Weeknd was nowhere to be found. Get the details!

Bella Hadid, 21, had quite the New Year’s Eve: she started Dec. 31 off soaking in a hot tub, then finished it at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah after Dave Chappelle‘s performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. But the supermodel wasn’t the only one who watched the clock strike midnight from the cool hangout spot. Her former fling Drake, 31, was also there, according to TMZ. Other celebs who showed up for the celebration include Stevie Wonder, Michael Strahan, and Bobby Brown.

The “Hotline Bling” singer reportedly had a casual relationship with Bella earlier in 2017, but by Novemeber they were “no longer talking” after Drake “basically ghosted her,” according to Us Weekly. Even though they were never seriously dating, meeting up on the last day of the year could’ve potentially caused some awkwardness. It’s a good thing then that it looks like they’ve both moved on. Bella has since been spotted back with her ex The Weeknd, 27, while a report claims Drake has been flirting with R&B singer Kelly Price, 44.

But while Drake and Bella were at Delilah, where was The Weeknd? The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer had been getting closer to his ex since his breakup with Selena Gomez, 25 in October. But based on recent events, the couple don’t seem to be exclusively back on. On Dec. 21, The Weeknd was spotted inside a vehicle with a mysterious brunette after exiting a Hollywood nightclub together. Bella’s family also isn’t happy with the reunion, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. When they found out Bella was seriously considering taking her ex back, they “freaked out” and the model’s decided to take a huge step back from the relationship out of respect for her folks’ wishes, the source said. Maybe that’s why she didn’t invite him along with her on NYE? Whatever the reason, she definitely seemed to have a great end to 2017, and that’s what matters!

