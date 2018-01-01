New Year’s Eve: Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian & More Ring In 2018

Aww! All your favorite celebs including Mariah Carey and America Ferrera are ringing in the new year in style! See the pics!

Celebs everywhere are celebrating 2018 in touching and amazing ways! America Ferrera, 33, took the occasion to reveal that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, 36! Talk about making a moment unforgettable! Meanwhile, the likes of David, 42, and Victoria Beckham, 43, rung in the new year with a totally awww-worthy family pic! So did Mark Ruffalo, 50! So cute! Head here for loads more images of famous folk getting their 2018 on!

And, before returning to the stage to claim her title as the most beloved diva of 2017, Mariah Carey, 47, happily posed among some New Year’s Eve decorations for a sweet snap. Her gold coat perfectly matched gold balloons and decorations! Now that’s celebrating in style! Fellow songstress Demi Lovato, 25, gifted her fandom a sizzling pic of herself in a cleavage-flaunting blue-sequin number that had just picking our jaws up off the ground! Wow! This one knows how to get our attention!

But wait, there’s more! Khloe Kardashian, 33, treated her follows to her look for the night of fun with a few glamorous photos! And as always, she looked TOTALLY stunning! “We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!!” she captioned the sexy snaps. Over in Spain, Sofia Vergara, 45, shared some pics of herself and friends enjoying an outdoor gathering in a playful yellow dress and looking sensational! Happy New Year, everyone!

