New Year’s Eve 2018 NYC Ball Drop: Watch The Times Square Countdown Online

It’s time to pop some champagne! Times Square is about to drop the ball and ring in 2018. If you couldn’t make it to New York City, here’s how to watch the New Year’s Eve tradition online for free!

It’s time to say “Boy, bye” to 2017 and ring in a new year. For those in the United States, there’s no bigger New Year’s Eve party than the huge bash thrown in New York City’s Times Square. Millions will flock to Manhattan to watch the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drop during the final seconds of the year. However, with temperatures expected to hit near record low level, it might be safer to watch the ball indoors and online. Thankfully, NYC has your back if you can’t make it there in person, as the city will stream the ball drop LIVE on its official website!

In a huge symbol of what many hope 2018 will bring, Tarana Burke, the civil rights activist who founded the #MeToo movement, will push the Watford crystal button on the main stage to kick off the Ball Drop, beginning the final sixty-second countdown to the new year. “I am delighted to be participating in this momentous occasion,” she said in a statement on twitter, per TIME magazine. “I think it’s fitting to honor the Me Too movement as we close a historic year and set our intentions for 2018. With the new year comes new momentum to fuel this work and we won’t stop anytime soon.”

“New Year’s is a time when we look at the most significant cultural and political moments of the last year, when we look for inspiration by honoring and giving a global platform to those who have made a difference,” Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said of Tarana’s inclusion in the NYE event while speaking with amNewYork. “Tarana Burke’s courage and foresight have changed the world this year, and, we hope, forever.”

Tarana and NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio will watch as the Ball rings in the new year for those in NYC. The ball, a geodesic sphere that’s 12 feet in diameter, weights 11,875 pounds, as it’s covered in 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles of varying size, according to the Times Square website. The ball, powered by 32,256 Philips Luxeon Rebel LEDs, can display more than 16 million vibrant colors. When the ball drops, signaling the start of 2018, hopefully it will shine a light towards a better future as activists like Tarana continue their hard work towards equality and a brighter future for all.

Are you excited to see the ball drop, HollywoodLifers? What are your resolutions for the new year?