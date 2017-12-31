Tamar Braxton Slams Melissa Schuman After She Claimed Vincent Abused Her — ‘You’re A Thirst Bucket’

Add Melissa Schuman to the list of people Tamar Braxton is feuding with. The Dream singer claimed Vincent Herbert ‘abused’ her and Tamar blasted her for being thirsty!

If Tamar Braxton’s insult, “thirst bucket,” becomes the word of 2017/2018, then maybe all this drama would be worth in. In the wake of Tamar, 40, accusing her ex, Vincent Herbert, 44, of impregnating another woman, Melissa Schuman, 33, the former member of Diddy’s 90s girl group Dream, chimed in. “[Vincent] is the reason I suffer PTSD when I’m in the recording studio. He verbally and emotionally abused me when I was 14 while recording Dream’s first record. Isolated us from each other and forced me us loose (sic) weight,” she tweeted. Yeah, Tamar didn’t really take kind to Melissa sticking her nose where it didn’t belong.

“Ok… now here is what you WON’T be doing thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy [Making The Band] 🙄…the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us!,” she tweeted. “Don’t EVEN TRY to use out personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself🤷🏼‍♀️ ALL had what was ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!! Now You poppin some #PTSD when back then when he helped y’all sell MiLLIOnS of records u ain’t have NoThing to say UNTIL TODAY!! Don’t try me Becky cause right now you are doing the MOST!”

“He’s not a woman beater, abuser or a BAD man! He just made Bad choices like we ALL do…to ME NOT YOU!! So miss me on the thirst bucket train before YOUR BF roast your ass!! #have several✈️#gtfoh,” she said. “And ONE more thing.. who told u u had #PTSD do u know what that is? And how crazy u sound🤔 why u DO suffer from is#INAC ( I need a check)”

Perhaps Melissa should have not tried to poke the bear on this one, as Tamar was in no mood after she publicly called out her ex and his “whore,” or the allegedly pregnant woman who supposedly slept with Vincent. Vincent reportedly had a fling with Laura Govan, of Basketball Wives LA, but she has denied all allegations of adultery between her and Vincent. Speaking of allegations, Melissa Schuman made the news in Nov. 2017 after she accused Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her when she was just 18. Nick, of course, denied this and said their sexual encounter was consensual. Ultimately, Melissa forgave Nick on a tearful episode of the Dr. Oz. show. Perhaps she may also find forgiveness to Tamar for being called a “thirst bucket.”

What do you think about this latest round of Tamar drama, HollywoodLifers?