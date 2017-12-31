Steve Harvey Mocked Hard For Wild NYE Outfit — He Looks Like Olivia Pope: See Memes

Is Steve Harvey the world’s biggest ‘Scandal’ fan? Twitter thinks so after he rolled up to NYE wearing a VERY Olivia Pope outfit. See the hilarious memes!

Olivia Pope, you sure look different! Viewers at home are absolutely dying after seeing what Steve Harvey wore for his correspondent gig on New Year’s Eve. The talk show host and comedian bundled up for the frigid New York City cold in the most peculiar of outfits: a white, wide-brimmed hat, and a white trench coat with an oversized collar cinched tight around his waist. Very fashionable, to be honest, but also something that Kerry Washington definitely rocked as Olivia Pope on Scandal. Yeah, Steve’s never living this one down. There’s a side-by-side below so you can see what we mean!

Cue the onslaught of memes. As far as we’re concerned, Steve’s still wearing that outfit right now, totally oblivious that Twitter’s freaking out about it. Unfortunately, the beautiful and glamorous Olivia Pope isn’t the only person/thing he was compared to on Twitter. Someone instantly saw Miss Piggy. And you know what? Totally valid.

Another person thought it was more of a Carmen Sandiego look. He was also compared to a “pimp Frosty the Snowman” and Santa — if he “got hoes in the North Pole.” Ouch. Other worthy contenders: your uncle after winning his divorce settlement, and a Times Square coke dealer. You’ve gotta hand it to these tweeters for their creativity. Sorry to say this, but we were concerned that he was trending for another reason — like that he messed up something huge. Did he announce the wrong name in the performance lineup? Did he get the year wrong when wishing viewers “Happy New Year”? Whew, it’s just his fun and flirty winter gear!

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

The OG pic.twitter.com/ZSirKT8Hwo — His Royal Highness, Max Awfuls III The Great (@MaxAwfuls) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looking like he got Hoes in the North Pole … 😂 pic.twitter.com/mrjfrkH9O3 — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like your Uncle who just won his divorce pic.twitter.com/0g39uYEyEZ — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like he in Times Square selling cocaine… pic.twitter.com/9h9WBcdlJ6 — Glorious LoPriorious (@DannyLoPriore) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey is out here giving yall Oliva Pope realnesss! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNjincrvhy — 〽️ A L I K. (@MalikThaElite) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looks like Frosty the Pimp. pic.twitter.com/DFU1paTLyn — Jefe (@jeffreydgordon) January 1, 2018

Why does Steve Harvey look like Carmen SanDiego? pic.twitter.com/d7AX23UN09 — Sean's roommate (@onlyemmma) January 1, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Steve got fashion inspo from Olivia Pope? Let us know!