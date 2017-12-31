Sofia Richie Declares Her Love For Scott Disick With Touching New Post — See The Pic

Sofia Richie just used the “L” word with Scott Disick for all their fans to see! Check out the adorable post right here!

It’s a the relationship no one thought would last — and now it looks like it’s getting serious! Sofia Richie just declared her love for her older fella Scott Disick with a new touching post. “Love you kid,” the 19-year-old model wrote over a black-and-white photo of herself and Scott looking epic beside a row of private jets. Both were bundled up for the adorable-yet-refined moment. She rocks a fur coat, boots and cat-eye shades while the reality star casually leans on a jet in jeans and a puffy coat. The shot was taken after landing together in Aspen. Too cute! See more photos of Sofia and Scott together right here!

This looks like a milestone for the 34-year-old and his bombshell girlfriend. After all, according to our insiders, Scott is determined to convince Sofia that their romance isn’t just a fling and that he’s truly over his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Scott is going all out to prove to Sofia that she matters more to him than Kourtney,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels bad that Kourtney is shunning her. Sofia is still kind of hurt over being banned from Christmas Eve and Scott feels bad. He’s going to make sure she has the most amazing New Year’s ever.” Could this trip be the plan?

“He would normally take Kourtney and the kids to Aspen for New Year’s. That’s been kind of a tradition, but this year he’s taking Sofia out of town to party instead of going with the family,” our source added. “And he’s totally spoiled her with all new snow gear, he spent over 20 grand on clothes for her. He’s proud to have her on his arm and he wants her to know that she’s number one.” Wow! It certainly sounds like he’s ready to commit to Sofia!

