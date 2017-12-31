Selena Gomez Won’t ‘Back Down’ From Loving Justin Bieber : She’s Calling Him ‘My Husband’

Even though Selena Gomez’s family isn’t on board with the Jelena reunion, we’ve learned she’s totally committed to Justin Bieber – she’s even refers to him as her hubby!

If 2018 begins with a kiss for Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, will it end in wedding bells? Sel and her friends are in Cabo San Lucas for New Year’s Eve, with Justin reportedly on his way. It would be the first holiday they’ve spent together, with Justin skipping out on spending Christmas and Thanksgiving with Selena’s family (since, you know, they’re not thrilled that she’s gone back to him.) Despite this disapproval, Selena “Not backing down when it comes to Justin,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She adores him and swears this is the right thing for her. He’s changed and she knows that in time everyone will see that for themselves.”

Just how serious is Selena taking this renewed romance? “She’s started calling him ‘my husband,’” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “so it’s pretty clear she’s taking this relationship very seriously.” Considering that Justin has been handling all of Selena’s family drama with emotional “maturity” and by giving Selena her personal space to handle things, it’s possible that Selena, more than ever, sees him as the man she’d want to settle down with. Justin is also reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level, so maybe Selena’s pet name for her bae is not that far off?

Hopefully, 2018 is a better year for both Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey. Sel’s mother went on Instagram Live on Dec. 27, giving an update to fans, days after she checked herself into the hospital. Earlier reports claimed the visit was due to a stressful conversation with her daughter over Justin, but a source told PEOPLE that it was just Mandy making sure “everything was okay.” Whatever the cause, the visit – along with all the drama of the past months, including Selena’s emergency kidney transplant – seemed to take its toll on Mandy. “It’s been a rough 2017,” she told her fans, “And you know what, 2018 can only be better. That’s what I’m hoping for. It can only get better from here.

