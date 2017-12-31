Get it, Nick Jonas! Our favorite heartthrob stole the show on New Year’s Eve with his stunning performance of his sexy hit ‘Close’, plus a ‘Jealous’ remix. Watch here!

Nick Jonas, 25, basically just proved that he’s the king of NYE. Sorry, Ryan Seacrest, Carson Daly, and Anderson Cooper! The former JoBro/current subject of our romantic fantasies tore it up on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest with his duel “Close” and “Jealous” performance. Whoo, it got hot in here! If you didn’t get to see it live, we feel bad for you son! But luckily, there’s already footage online of the whole, incredible thing. Watch below!

Swooooon! Nick knew exactly what he was doing when he hit the stage to sing not one, but two of his hottest songs. He looked so cute and cozy up there! Nick braved the 11 degree NYC weather to play guitar, sing, and even do a little bit of dancing in a peacoat, boots, and a beanie. We kind of love that he didn’t sacrifice his comfort for stage aesthetics. He just proved that he looks good no matter what he’s wearing!

We seriously didn’t think he could top his performance at the 2017 American Music Awards when he shimmied all over the stage to his new song, “Find You”. Nick was accompanied by a group of sexy, scantily-clad dancers who surrounded him onstage and caressed him as he leaned back and took it all in. Lucky man! We certainly thought that was the sexiest performance he’s ever done, but there he went, proving us wrong again!

NICK JONAS IS PERFORMING HIS GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATED SONG HOME RIGHT NOW. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/JUFVFhAaoJ — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) January 1, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nick Jonas’ NYE performance? Let us know!