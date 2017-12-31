Meghan Markle ‘Really Sad’ Her Half-Sis Is Cashing In On Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s beef with her half-sister is taking an emotional toll on her. A palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com all about their feud!

This is more royal drama than an episode of The Crown! Meghan Markle, 36, is extremely despondent over her half-sister Samantha‘s plans to write a “tell-all” book about the soon-to-be princess, according to a source inside the palace who gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets. “Meghan and Harry will not be responding to Samantha’s comments, as they have no intention of adding fuel to the fire, or giving her anymore publicity,” our source said. “Meghan is really sad that her half-sister is trying to cash in on her relationship with Harry, but she realizes that it was fairly inevitable. Samantha has been telling people that her upcoming memoir is going to contain ‘explosive’ information about Meghan, that will ‘shock’ the royal family to the core — which is utter nonsense.”

Our palace insider went on to say that Samantha has no secrets about Meghan — because Meghan has absolutely nothing to hide. “There are no secrets about Meghan that can be revealed,” our source added. “She’s been completely transparent about her past and has no skeletons in the closet, so unless Samantha intends to make things up, her book is going to make for pretty dull reading.” Well, it would seem the bad blood between Meghan and her family goes both ways. We reported earlier how Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr., 73, was apparently “extremely hurt” by Prince Harry‘s remarks that the royals will become the family Meghan never had.

In addition to her plans to write a book about Meghan, Samantha recently slammed Harry for his remarks about her family. While you wonder if Samantha and Thomas will be invited to the wedding, click here to see pics of celebs, including Meghan and Harry, who had the cutest engagements of 2017.

