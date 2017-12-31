Matt Lauer’s NYE Plans: Why He Won’t Be With Annette Roque Despite Trying To Fix Their Marriage

Matt Lauer isn’t ringing in the new year with his estranged wife Annette Roque even though he’s been hoping to save their marriage. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Matt Lauer, 60, may be trying to work things out with his wife Annette Roque, after a rocky marriage, but he doesn’t plan on spending New Year’s Eve with her. “Matt is planning to spend a quiet night in on New Year’s Eve, with the kids,” a source close to Matt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Annette is going to a friend’s house for a dinner party, which Matt hasn’t been invited to, although he likely wouldn’t go even if he had. Matt really has zero desire to attend any social events right now, he just wants to keep his head down and wait for this whole nightmare to blow over. Matt spent a lot of time on the phone with his agent over the holidays, trying to formulate some kind of career plan going forward. He refuses to believe that his career is over, and he’s sure that he will be able to land another TV gig somewhere—unfortunately though, Matt’s agent isn’t quite so confident.” See photos of Matt and Annette here.

Although Matt’s been away from the spotlight after the shocking sexual harassment allegations, it will be interesting to see where he goes in the new year. We’ll just have to wait and see where his next steps will lead him.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Matt and Annette won’t be spending New Year’s Eve together? Tell us in the comments below.