Mariah Carey Nails Soundcheck After Skipping Last Year Leading To Lip Syncing Fiasco

She’s still got it! Mariah Carey is fully prepared to kick 2017 in its butt after flawlessly finishing her NYE performance rehearsal! Watch, listen, and be amazed!

Tonight is going to be SO good! Mariah Carey, 47, was in full form during her rehearsal for her big New Year’s Eve performance. Like the superstar diva we all know and love, she f**king killed it! A sneaky someone grabbed footage of Mimi during her rehearsal in Times Square just hours before the big show begins, and her vocals are flawless. Just listen for yourself below! While there’s lots of hustle and hubbub going on in Times Square, you can clearly hear (and see) Mariah belting out “Hero”. How exciting is it that we get to watch her perform this amazing classic?

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the soundcheck went just as smoothly in person as it seems online. That’s such a relief! This soundcheck isn’t your run of the mill rehearsal, you know. Last year, Mariah skipped it and had a stand-in take her place while she chilled before taking the stage. As we all know….that didn’t go so well.

Mariah’s performance was fraught with problems, like not being able to hear her own vocal track, mics not working — the whole shebang. It was an utter disaster, to say the least. She pretty much gave up about halfway through singing “Fantasy”. She stopped dancing and just stood there while her backup dancers kept going with their routine. Then, she shrugged and stormed off the stage. Yikes!

It’s clear, though, that Mariah learned her mistake from New Year’s Eve 2017, and is making New Year’s Eve 2018 the best it can possibly be. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Mariah perform tonight on New Year’s Rockin Eve? Let us know!