Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 3rd Baby’s Name Already Picked Out: Will It Start With A K?

With Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, 3rd child eagerly expected any day now, fans are desperate to know what name they’re circling for their little one! Based on the names they’ve chosen for North, 4, and Saint West, 2, we definitely have an idea what they’re considering, but it’s still anyone’s guess! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re narrowing it down! “Kim has been tight-lipped even to family about the name, but the word among friends is it’s already picked out!” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It will very much be in keeping with the theme of short noun names.”

The source went on to add that, if you were hoping it will follow a certain Kardashian tradition, sadly you’re out of luck! “The only hint Kim will give away is that it doesn’t begin with a ‘K,’ and that she hated Kanye’s first choice, and Kanye hated her first choice, so this name is a compromise!” Because they didn’t keep with the “K” theme for their first 2 children this isn’t a huge surprise, but it’s got us all the more desperate to learn what they landed on! Head here for loads of photos of Kim with her kids!

As we previously reported, Kim was hoping her child via surrogate would arrive before Christmas. So, now that that holiday has passed and New Year’s Eve is here, she’s more anxious than ever to be with her 3rd child. “Kim is getting antsy and she would have loved to have her new baby for Christmas and she is feeling very eager to start being a new mom again,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is so looking forward to all the firsts that she misses from Saint and North who have already gone through that process. The excitement is at a fever pitch right now to get that baby home and healthy and ready to be loved upon. She can’t wait for the surrogate’s birth process to start, she was ready months ago! ” So were we!

