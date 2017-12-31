Kendall Jenner Slams Body Shamers After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors — ‘I Just Like Bagels, OK’

She’s firing back! Kendall Jenner powerfully shut down pregnancy rumors with a single humorous tweet on Dec. 30. See what she had to say here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is slamming back at body shamers after she stirred up pregnancy rumors when she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a tight dress that gave off the illusion of baby bump. The model took to Twitter to respond to a news article that reported on her possible pregnancy and we have to admit it was pretty straightforward and funny. “i just like bagels ok!!!,” Kendall’s tweet read. The brunette beauty may be known for having a fit body and walking the runway on a regular basis, but that hasn’t stopped her from being honest about her eating habits! We must say, it is refreshing to know even the most famous models are not afraid to enjoy their favorite snacks once in a while! Check out more of Kendall’s best Instagram photos here!

Kendall’s photo had fans wondering if she would join sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, and soon bring a new bundle of joy into the world, but it seems she’s taking her time with that step. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may not be ready to start her own family just yet, but she has been having a great time with a successful modeling career and busy personal life. She’s been dating Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, 28, and it seems to be going well. The adorable couple are often seen out and about enjoying quality time together and we couldn’t be happier for the duo!

We’re glad to see that Kendall has brushed the rumors off with a little love of food, and we must admit, that even her “off” photos are fabulous! We’re thrilled to see her doing her thing and being confident in her own skin no matter what others say!

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

