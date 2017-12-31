Tweets
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Livid After Trolls Drag Her Daughter Luna, 1, Into Disgusting Clinton Pizzagate Hoax

Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Sports Editor

Chrissy Teigen blasted a troll for accusing her of involving her daughter in the debunked ‘Pizzagate’ pedophile hoax. She even got some help from Chelsea Clinton!

This whole incident real, and is probably a good summation of how 2017 was (and Twitter is) kind of a smoldering dumpster fire. “Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here,” Chrissy Teigen, 32, tweeted on Dec. 30. She sharing pictures of a tweet by Liz Crokin, who reposted pictures of Chrissy’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna, in Halloween costumes. “Chrissy Teigen’s daughter dressed as a hot dog, Alice in Wonderland & a pineapple but note [the pizza] emoji! #followthewhiterabbit.” Liz accused Chrissy of placing Luna in the world of “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory (that has been debunked by Snopes) that claims a Hillary Clinton-linked pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong is a front for a pedophile ring.

“The facts that there are people with these…thoughts…its really scary,” Chrissy also said. “…apparently dressing my daughter as Alice In Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holly shit. That thread is wild. Enjoy.” Chrissy wasn’t really done there, as she pointed out that Twitter – and most social media – allow these unhinged conspiracies to remain unchecked. “Yeah yeah it’s ‘just Twitter’ but I’m pretty sure this ‘sick’ person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit.”

Chrissy even called out Twitter for authenticating Liz Corkin’s account. “Thank you Twitter, for verifying somebody who is essentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers.” When Liz responded to Chrissy, suggesting that the Lip Sync Battle star “use your platform to educate people,” Chrissy had a better idea. “You need to apologize to me. Now.”

“You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued,” Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 39, said, chiming into the fray. He wasn’t alone, as Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 37, send some love and sympathy. “Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with [female genital mutilation.] While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her.”

While Pizzagate conspiracy theorists will continue to chase this debunked hoax, at least Chrissy can rest easy knowing that she scored a minor victory. “Twitter just unverified by account, thanks to @ChrissyTeigen,” Liz tweeted on Dec. 30. “That’s OK cuz I care more about saving kids than I do about a blue checkmark!” So it goes.

What do you think about this Chrissy Teigen Vs. “Pizzagate” drama, HollywoodLifers?