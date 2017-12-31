‘The Bachelor’: Where Do All The Couples From The Entire Franchise Stand Today?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is about to start his journey to find love on ‘The Bachelor,’ but where are all the notable Bachelor Nation couples today? We’re spilling all the tea!

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette’s track record may not be great with couples, but there are quite a few relationships that have stood the test of time. Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo, 37, got engaged on the last season of The Bachelorette. The couple is still together, and they’re hard at work planning their wedding. While Rachel found true love with Bryan, the man who let Rachel go the season before on The Bachelor did not. Nick Viall, 37, got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, 30, but the third time was not the charm for Nick. The couple broke up in Aug. 2017, just over 5 months after they got engaged.

Sean Lowe, 34, and Catherine Giudici, 31, are one Bachelor Nation couple that is very close to new Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sean and Arie became friends while vying for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette. When Sean became the Bachelor, he fell for Catherine. The couple has been together ever since. Sean and Catherine welcomed their first child, Samuel, in July 2016. They’re currently expecting their second child together.

JoJo Fletcher, 27, and Jordan Rodgers, 29, are one of the most popular Bachelor Nation couples that are still together. They haven’t set a wedding date yet, but they seem super happy on Instagram! Tanner Tolbert, 30, may not have stolen JoJo’s heart on The Bachelorette, but he did find the love of his love in Jade Roper, 31, on Bachelor In Paradise. The gorgeous couple married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Emerson, in Aug. 2017. Jade’s BFF Carly Waddell, 32, who was also on Chris Soules’s season of The Bachelor, is currently expecting her first child with Bachelorette alum and hubby Evan Bass, 35. Check out the other Bachelor Nation couples that are still together and the ones that have broken up in our gallery now!

Arie’s season of The Bachelor will kick off Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

