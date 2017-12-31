New Year’s Eve 2018 Celebrated Around The World: Fireworks, Fun & More

And the countdown begins! Get ready for a night of epic proportions, since people from all over the globe are celebrating New Year’s Eve in the best ways possible. From the firework shows to the unforgettable parties, see how everyone is ringing in 2018!

Who’s ready for a fresh start? The year 2018 is right around the corner, meaning people are preparing to watch the ball drop, count down from ten, and if they’re really lucky — land a sizzling midnight kiss! With all the different time zones, people will be ringing in the special occasion throughout the day on Dec. 31, so there will be no shortage of unforgettable moments. The party is already started in Australia and exotic locations like Berlin, Tokyo, Paris and Thailand will be living it up to the fullest by throwing elaborate gatherings featuring confetti, balloons, live performances and more. And did we mention the most captivating fireworks you’ve ever seen? See NYE celebrations all over the world in pics, here.

In case you didn’t purchase tickets to your dream destination, we’re hooking you up with a peek at all the biggest events. Those in London are giving us major FOMO since their huge celebration includes an elaborate light show, which is coordinated with the chimes of the iconic Big Ben clock along the banks of the River Thames. Whether you prefer to go club-hopping or hit up the parties, it’s sure to be a night full of excitement. The city’s three-hour extravaganza is well worth the trip. Australians were also in for a treat! People flocked to Sydney Harbour Bridge for a front row seat of the brilliant light display, complete with aerial flyovers, mini-light shows and a boat parade.

New York is definitely another place to be! For more than a century now, people have traveled to the Big Apple to watch the glittering ball drop into Times Square on NYE. Another well-known party location is New Orleans, since they have a reputation for having one of the best New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in the United States. Their 15-minute-long show features a plethora of vibrant colors over the Mississippi River and it’s certainly one of the most memorable festivities. You also don’t want to miss the amazing Fleur De Lis drop since this year will be the city’s Tricentennial Celebration!

Maybe you’re interested in checking out the biggest celebration in Latin America? Look no further than Valparaiso, Chile! The city is home to a three-day festival with millions of visitors traveling to watch the E-P-I-C fireworks display. The Scottish city of Edinburgh also is looking forward to its annual Hoganay hoopla, aka celebration for the last day of the year. The four-day bash includes a torchlight parade throughout the city, concerts, and a huge street party. New Zealand and Japan are also top locations to celebrate NYE, since they go ALL out!

