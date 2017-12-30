TX Woman, 26, Allegedly Murdered Her BF’s Adorable Son, 7, Before The Couple Tried Escaping

This is heartbreaking! An out of control argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend left a young boy shot and killed. Find out what went wrong here.

A sweet 7-year-old boy Kaden Green from Greenville, Texas was brutally shot to death after his dad’s girlfriend Brooke Ashley Craig, 26, allegedly killed him after wildly shooting at a car he was in on Dec. 28. According to Dallas News, Brooke and Kaden’s father Cameron Rafael Castillo, 24, were in a heated argument, which resulted in Brooke taking a gun, walking outside and allegedly shooting at her boyfriend’s car, striking Kaden. A witness to the shooting ended up taking Kaden to Hunt Regional Medical Center, where Kaden eventually died. Not only did Cameron apparently not go with his own son to the hospital, instead he allegedly went on the run with Brooke. Talk about a terrible father.

After being spotted at a local drug store on Dec. 29, the two were relentlessly pursued by authorities for over 9 miles, and even after being cornered by police on a dead end road, Brooke still tried to escape by furiously trying to back into one of McKinney police’s squad cars to no avail. According to jail records, Brooke was arrested for alleged capital murder and evading arrest, while Cameron was charged with alleged parole violation and drug-dealing. Believe it or not, this story gets even more tragic. There were two other children inside the car Brooke allegedly shot at have now been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to donate some money to Kaden’s funeral. Our hearts go out to Kaden’s family during this extremely difficult time.

