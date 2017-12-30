Erica Garner: 5 Things To Know About The Black Lives Matter Icon Who Tragically Died At 27

Erica Garner tragically passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Find out about everything you need to know about the late BLM leader.

1. Before her passing on Dec. 30, Erica went into a coma. According to Erica Garner‘s Twitter account, the late daughter of Eric Garner suffered “massive brain damage” following her heart attack, which was triggered from an asthma attack, due to lack of oxygen. She was only 27 years old at the time of her tragic death.

2. Erica previously suffered a heart attack in August. While she was giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, Erica had a medical emergency. She unexpectedly had a heart attack, which from then on put a strain on her heart, according to doctors.

3. Erica was an important and influential advocate for police reform. Following her father Eric Garner’s death in 2014 after he was placed in a chokehold by an NYPD officer, Erica, who set up a foundation in Eric’s memory, inspiringly used her dad’s words “I can’t breathe” as a mobilizing motto for the Black Lives Matter movement. A frequent marcher at BLM events, Erica’s reason for doing so was simple. “People ask, ‘When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?'” Garner said. “He was my father. I will always march.”

4. Erica was a fierce critic of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Working with Black Lives Matter, Erica succeeded in pressuring the establishment, including de Blasio, to hold the NYPD’s use-of-force policies and their practices under serious scrutiny. After hearing her death, de Blasio tweeted, “This city will miss her unshakable sense of justice and passion for humanity.”

5. Erica was a staunch supporter of former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, during the 2016 election. Upon hearing about her sudden death, Sanders tweeted, “Erica Garner was an exceptional young woman. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, friend. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Garner family and to all those she has impacted.” To echo Sanders’ sentiments, we’ve truly lost a brave torchbearer of one of the most important social movements in the 21st century.

