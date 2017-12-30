Vincent Herbert Arrested On Xmas After Tamar Braxton Reportedly Accuses Him Of Spousal Assault

This drama just got even crazier! Vincent Herbert was reportedly arrested on Christmas day for alleged spousal assault. Read about his run-in with the law here!

Tamar Braxton, 40, reportedly had her ex Vincent Herbert, 44, arrested for alleged spousal assault on Christmas, according to TMZ. On Dec. 30, Tamar recently wrote a long, angry Instagram post accusing him of reaching out to her despite his “protection order” to let her know that he had gotten another woman pregnant. She even warned his alleged baby mama, whom FAMELOUS has claimed might be Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan, 39, to “check public records on Christmas,” which we definitely construed as a hint that he might have been arrested on the holiday. Tamar and Vincent were legally divorced on Oct. 29, but the beef between the two has somehow continued, especially in their custody battle over their son Logan, 4. Of course, a year before the two split for good, they had an alleged domestic dispute that supposedly got physical and resulted in the cops showing up, although no arrests were made.

After his alleged spousal abuse arrest, Vincent was released on a whopping $20,000 bail. As of now, it’s unknown what specifically Vincent allegedly did that would constitute as spousal abuse, but we’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

In a recent preview for Tamar & Vince, the two got into a nasty fight during which the pair were at each other’s throats in a screaming match. After Tamar asked Vincent a “simple question,” he yelled, “I told you I have a business meeting, and that’s what I have to do, but you want to make it something else!” Click here to see pics of celebs, including Tamar, who looked gorgeous on the red carpet for the 2017 Soul Train Awards.

