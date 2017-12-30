Tiffany Trump Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Sizzling Mar-a-Lago Snaps & More

C’est la vie! Tiffany Trump has been living it up in Florida, while slaying the style game for the holidays. From her curve-hugging frock to her string bikini, she’s nailing it!

Tiffany Trump is a total fashionista! The 24-year-old has been celebrating the holidays in style, rocking a plethora of fierce and fabulous ensembles for the special occasion. She’s definitely been living it up to the fullest while at her dad Donald Trump’s, estate at Mar-a-Lago, sharing plenty of enviable pics to her Instagram page. Tiffany wowed while posing for a photo on Dec. 26, opting for a form-fitting pink frock which hugged all the right places. She completed her chic look with nude open-toe pumps, dainty jewelry and a side ponytail. Prior to that, Tiffany soaked up the sun with her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, and the two showed off their bikini bodies while having fun with Snapchat filters. The First Daughters proved Palm Beach was the place to be! See pics of our new Instagram Queen of the Week, right here.

Tiffany was also photographed rocking a short black jumpsuit that effortlessly showcased her endless legs! Before venturing to Florida, Tiffany rang in an early Christmas with her mother, Marla Maples, looking happy as can be while bonding with her loved ones. The blonde beauty continually proves she’s got a keen eye when it comes to her sartorial choices, since she’s not afraid to take a risk at opportune moments. Tiffany last wowed in her sophisticated black over-coat and patterned pumps, posing alongside Ivanka for a festive photo. “🎄❣️ lovely night at the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting,” she captioned the pic of them in the White House.

It was only a few weeks ago that she finished up her first semester at Georgetown University’s law school. With classes starting up again shortly, she’s making the most out of her time spent in the Sunshine State! Tiffany enjoys a pretty low-key life compared to her high-profile father, but she always serves up the heat. She previously turned heads while stepping out wearing a nude lace dress! Tiffany is still reportedly going strong with her boyfriend of two years, Ross Mechanic, 23. She’s shared several pics of them at parties and events, proving her Instagram page never disappoints!

HollywoodLifers, which of Tiffany’s looks is your fave? Tell us, below!