Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus & 9 More Of The Sexiest New Year’s Eve Outfits Ever

New Year’s Eve is the time to dress up in your finest and celebrate the start of a new year. Our favorite celebs love to go all-out during their parties and celebrations and wear some very sexy outfits that we’ll remember well in to the new year. When it comes to New Year’s Eve outfits, celebs don’t hold back. When Miley Cyrus, 25, performed during the 2014 edition of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, she sizzled in a gold sequined crop top, matching pants, and a huge white fur coat. Talk about an unforgettable look! Taylor Swift, 28, performed in a similar sexy outfit during 2015’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She hit the stage in a sparkling black crop top and black pants. She rocked that signature red lip, of course.

Kendall Jenner, 22, took sexy to a whole new level for New Year’s Eve last year. She slayed in a lacy black dress that showed off her long legs. She covered up with a sexy leopard-print robe. The girl can do no wrong fashion wise! Her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kim Kardashian, 38, have both rocked amazing New Year’s looks in the past as well!

Fergie, 42, has helped co-host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve a number of years and always looks amazing on New Year’s Eve. One of her hottest outfits ever has to be her golden mini dress. It was the perfect amount of flashy for New Year’s. Check out the rest of the insanely hot outfits our favorite stars have worn on New Year’s Eve in our gallery now!

