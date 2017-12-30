Selena Gomez Rocks A Chic One-Piece In Cabo: When Will She Reunite With Justin?

Selena Gomez is ending her year with a splash! She rocked a sleek swimsuit while having fun with friends on a Mexican beach – but will she and Justin Bieber reunite in time for New Year’s Eve?

The saying is “Sisters before misters,” right? Selena Gomez, 25, seemed to be all about her friends while posing alongside besties Courtney J. Barry, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens on a sandy beach in Cabo San Lucas. “Our 6th New Years together!” Raquelle captioned the Dec. 29 Instagram post. “Grateful for so many amazing memories.” How sweet. The one person who wasn’t tagged in that post – probably because he wasn’t there, naturally – was Selena’s main squeeze, Justin Bieber, 23. It’s a shame, because Selena looked pretty amazing in the black one-piece swimsuit.

Will Biebs head for south of the border – in this case, two borders, as he was last spotted in his native land of Canada – to join Selena and give her a New Year’s Eve kiss? That was the main question when fans saw that the “Wolves” singer was jetting down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 27. Selena and her squad all took a private jet to the famed resort city, and Justin’s absence left many wondering if this would be yet another holiday these reunited lovers spent apart.

At the time of Selena’s flight, Justin was hanging in Ontario, Canada, getting some last-minute December hockey in with some of his friends. Coincidentally, Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, 42, was in Mexico with his friends and his fiancée, Chelsey Rebelo, leading some to speculate that Justin might reunite with his dad and his girl right before the clock strikes twelve on New Year’s Day. Justin reportedly has plans to meet up with Selena before the ball drops, but with 2017 slowly fading away, Justin better get himself down to Mexico!

That sounds like a perfect way to start 2018 for Jelena. Hopefully, the new year will also see Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey, 41, reconcile their differences. These two have reportedly been on the outs as of late, with some reports blaming the rift on Selena’s decision to get back with Justin, while others claim the drama started when Sel fired her mom as her manager. With family members seemingly urging these two to patch things up, with 2018 be the year Selena and Mandy bury the hatchet?

Are you excited to possibly see Justin and Selena ring in the new year together, HollywoodLifers?