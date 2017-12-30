Powerball Live Stream: Watch As The $384 Million Jackpot Numbers Are Picked

It’s time to end 2017 with a bang! The Powerball jackpot is up to a mind-boggling $384 million, so tune in at 10:59 PM ET to see if you have the lucky numbers. All it takes is a dollar and a dream.

Actually, for the Dec. 30 Powerball drawing, it takes two dollars for a chance to win the $384 million prize, but that means lotto players can dream doubly of starting off 2018 as millionaires. While the nearly $400 million isn’t the biggest lotto jackpot in history, it’s still an impressive chunk of change. Why not head into the New Year without worrying about things like rent, car payments or having enough cash for extra guacamole on your burrito? The drawing is set for 10:59 PM Eastern Time, so make sure you have all your tickets ready for this end of the year bonanza!

Now, remember to legally play responsibly (and check with your state lottery to see the cut-off time. Draw sales are cut off at least 59 minutes before the draw, but it might be sooner depending on where you live.) Also, keep this in mind: The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot have been estimated to be around 1 in 292.2 million, according to NBC News. The odds of being struck by lightning while in the United States are 1 in 1 million. So, it’s more likely that someone will get hit by a bolt of electricity while kissing their crush at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve than picking the correct five white balls (and one red ball, the titular Powerball). However, some lucky players have been able to beat the odds. Take Mavis L. Wanczyk, for example.

Mavis, a 53-year-old medical center worker in Massachusetts, won the $758 million Powerball jackpot in August 2017. That was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the biggest payday won on a single ticket. The biggest Powerball jackpot was $1.58 billion (yes, billion) that was split between three winners in three states in January 2016. With Powerball being played in 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the competition is tough.

