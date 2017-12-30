Orange Bowl Live Stream: Watch The Wisconsin Badgers Battle The Miami Hurricanes Online

Get ready for an epic college football clash! The Miami Hurricanes take on the Wisconsin Badgers for the NCAA Orange Bowl at 8:00 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

It may not be for the College Football Playoff championship, but for the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes, the Orange Bowl is just as important as playing for the NCAA college football title. The Hurricanes will have the home field advantage, as Wisconsin will travel to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, avoiding the bitter chills of the Midwest for some red-hot action in Florida. This might be the best match outside of the playoffs, so football fans better tune in to watch every kick, block, interception and touchdown!

For Wisconsin, this is a change at redemption. The Badgers had a chance to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, but a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes cost them not just the Big Ten championship, but also a shot at the national title. Now, they’ll have to watch as the Clemson Tigers defend their championship while the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners try to steal the crown.

“We’re going to treat this as our playoff game, as our national championship,” Chris Orr, a linebacker for Wisconsin, told The Detroit News. “It does sting a little bit. One, it just stings that we lost the Big Ten championship. Also, it stings a little more that you missed out on a chance to make history here in this program.” The 12-1 Badgers squad hoped to be the first team in school history to play for a national championship. They’ll have to settle for playing the 10-2 Hurricanes in one of the more prestigious bowl games and possibly scoring their fourth consecutive bowl victory.

“I think it’s important, not because of the streak, it’s important because this is our next game and it’s the last game of this year,” coach Paul Chryst said. “We’ll do everything we can to give ourselves a chance. We know we’re playing a really good Miami team, but it’s important for this year’s team; and it’s not about streaks, it’s not about anything like that…. If you win, you’re beating a really good Miami team and the way to finish out this year.”

