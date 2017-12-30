Breaking News
Laura Govan Claps Back At Tamar Braxton’s Cheating Claims — I’m Not The ‘Whore’

Reality TV star Laura Govan is shooting down the rumors that she’s ever been with Tamar Braxton’s ex Vincent Herbert! Details!

Basketball Wives star Laura Govan, 38, isn’t taking the hate lying! Ever since Tamar Braxton, 40, accused her soon-to-be-ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 44, of cheating on her with Laura, she’s found herself taking heat from the critics! Now she’s telling her side of the story! The reality TV star tells TMZ she isn’t the “whore” that Tamar claims Vincent got pregnant. She added that she has never been with Vincent AND she’s not even pregnant right now. Head here for loads more images of Laura.

Laura is claiming all the drama originated with her ex and baby daddy, NBA star Gilbert Arenas, 35, with whom she has 4 children. She says he started a nasty rumor that she and Vincent were fooling around behind Tamar’s back. This is consistent with Fameolous‘ reporting that Gilbert claims to have seen the pair together on vacation and decided to tell Tamar about it. Then, she suggested it on Twitter. Laura went on to tell the outlet that this is just the latest in a number of ways that Gilbert is trying to “attack” her.

Prior to Laura getting yanked into headlines, Tamar and Vincent were already the source of shocking revelations today, Dec. 30. First, Tamar made the claim that he had a baby with another woman. Of course, when she later brought up Laura’s name during a discussion with shoe designer Alejandra G., fans immediately began to believe Laura was carrying Vincent’s child. Then, it was revealed that Vincent had been arrested on Christmas day, reportedly for spousal assault. Whew! Will the shocking drama in this family never end?!

