Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Bump: See All The Smoldering Ways She’s Dressed Her Newfound Curves

Since confirming her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian as flaunted her bump in some amazing outfits. See all the amazing ways Koko has showed offer her motherly figure.

So long, baggy clothes. Good-bye, oversized coats. Khloe Kardashian, 33, doesn’t need them anymore. For the longest time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hid her growing baby bump from the public, but no more! Ever since Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson, 26, are starting a family, KoKo hasn’t felt the need to keep her baby under wraps. Instead, she’s found ways to flaunt her new figure. The most eye-catching outfit, post-pregnancy reveal, has to be what she wore to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash. The custom made jumpsuit was all fringe, accentuating her movements as she got busy on the dance floor with Kris, 62, and Kendall Jenner, 22.

Just because Khloe has a bun in her oven doesn’t mean she can’t burn a couple hundred calories or two. The Strong Looks Better Naked author proved that she isn’t going to give up her workout regiment just because she’s expecting, as she took her growing baby with her to the gym after Christmas. Along with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Khloe lifted weights while wearing some skin-tight leggings and a grey hoodie. While working out by herself on Xmas eve, Khloe accented her outfit with a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist, adding a bit of grunge flair to her overall outfit.

Khloe finally confirmed her long-reported pregnancy on Dec. 20, thanks to a very revealing Instagram picture. KoKo posted a shot of her bare belly with her and Tristan’s hands around their growing child. Perhaps that was the hottest was she’s “dressed” her baby-body, as she showed off her naked joy over finally becoming a mother. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

Perhaps that means that fans have seen the last of Khloe’s oversized albeit fashion-forward outfits? While Khloe was keeping her baby under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy, she was literally keeping things under wraps, as she covered herself in giant coats and flowing clothes that were very uncharacteristic for a Kardashian. It seems that her current clothing choices mean she won’t be hiding her baby under yards and yards of fabric. It’ll be fun to watch all her new outfits, especially as fans count down the days to her due date – which should be sometime in late March/early April.

