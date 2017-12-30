Emily Isabella North: Fans Troll Model For Rumored Tyga Romance Under Her Sizzling Pics

Tyga’s new fling Emily Isabella North has blown up on Instagram after rumors sparked that the two were dating. Read the comments fans are leaving her here!

Emily Isabella North is catching some serious attention on Instagram for her blossoming romance with Tyga, 28. In response to one of her scintillating pictures in which Emily wore a sexy lace bra and thong underneath a white button down shirt, a fan couldn’t help but write, “Damen til Tyga omg.” Even one commenter thinks Tyga can actually be seen in the reflection behind Emily, along with his trademark beanie, in another gorgeous pic she posted. They wrote, “Tyga with the flash 👀” If Tyga is already taking Emily’s pictures, he’s already doing the duty of an Instagram boyfriend. Another fan commented that Tyga is pretty fortunate to get a chance to date someone as beautiful as Emily, writing, “Tygas lucky asl.” Check out the pics fans trolled Emily for below.

We reported earlier how Emily took a snap on Tyga’s patio in nothing but sexy black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Ever since then, certain places she’s visited have aligned with Tyga’s location. Not only are these two definitely a thing, they might be getting somewhat serious if they’re spending this much time together — especially since it’s the holidays.

Emily’s new fling with Tyga comes on the heels of reports that his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, is definitely not considering reuniting with the rapper, despite the fact that her current beau Travis Scott, 25, has been a little too free spirited and carefree during her pregnancy. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Tyga, who dated sexy look-a-likes of their exes.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyga’s new romance with Emily? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.