9 Hottest Celeb Workout Pics To Motivate You For The New Year — Khloe Kardashian & More

The New Year is approaching, and if you’re looking for some motivation to stick to that weight loss resolution, these celebs can help! See nine stars who killed it in the gym this year here!

If your 2018 New Year’s resolution is to up your fitness game, you’re certainly not alone! Dieting and working out more are two of the most popular resolutions, and these celebrities certainly know how to rock the gym. Khloe Kardashian is the QUEEN of the revenge body — ever since her relationship with Lamar Odom crumbled, she’s been consistent about her workouts and now has one of the most envious celebrity bodies of them all! She even created an entire show about it and is constantly showing off her fitness routines on social media. Even while pregnant, Khloe has kept up with her workouts. Talk about an inspiration!

Khloe’s sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, are also slaying with their best bodies ever these days. Like Khloe, Kourt used a breakup (from Scott Disick) as motivation to hit the gym, while Kim is constantly looking to fire back at body-shamers by looking super sexiest in the raciest outfits. Speaking of body-shamers — Ariel Winter is always getting hate for the ensembles she wears, and recently, she’s been shoving it in their faces by documenting her gym sessions more than ever. Slay, lady!

We rounded up the best workout photos from these celebrities and more in the gallery above. Click through to check ’em out — they’re sure to motivate you to hit the ground running in 2018!

HollywoodLifers, do these celebs motivate you to hit the gym in the New Year!? What is your New Year’s resolution?