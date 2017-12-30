Cardi B Reveals She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ After Offset Cheating Video Scandal: Maybe It’s ‘My Karma’

Cardi B let her guard down when she hinted at Offset’s cheating scandal and opened up about her feelings in a live Instagram video. See the revealing confession here!

Cardi B, 25, took some time out for her fans when she went live on Instagram to talk about some personal issues affecting her, including her beau Offset‘s cheating scandal! The gorgeous star hinted toward the leaked video of Offset and another woman and shared some of her feelings about the whole thing. “I’m not even going to lie to you guys,” she said in the video. “I’m not going to be acting like ‘Yeah, I’m fine’ this and that. I am fine I was just a little bit overwhelmed, you know, that somebody would try to do something malicious, trying to expose s**t during the holidays.” SEE THE VIDEO OF CARDI B HERE. The talented hip-hop artist also shockingly suggested that maybe she deserved what happened to her! “You know, karma got a sister named darma, you know what I’m saying?, ” she continued. “If I did something bad to somebody and that was my karma then I guess that’s my karma.” Woah! We have to admire her bravery and humility! Check out some of Cardi B & Offset’s best photos together here!

After admitting to the rough stuff about the scandal, Cardi assured everyone that she was doing fine and had a good day. In addition to the video that was released, recent speculation that Offset may allegedly have a baby with someone else has caused major headlines and it’s definitely kept us wondering if he can hold it together with Cardi. Although the issues with Offset’s past may have caused their relationship to be rocky, the duo seem to be trying to work things out.

When she’s not commenting on her personal life, Cardi’s busy with her successful music career. She just released an amazing track called “Bartier Cardi” and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. We’re glad to hear she’s doing well with everything that’s been going on and we hope she continues to keep her positive attitude!

