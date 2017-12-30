Bow Wow Gets Trolled After Claiming He Once Dated Kim K & Kept It Quiet Because Of Her Race

Rapper Bow Wow is now claiming to have dated Kim Kardashian way back when and that he kept it secret due to her race! Let’s just Twitter has some thoughts on his claims!

Bow Wow, 30, recently sat down for an interview during which he made a pretty wild statement or 2. He said that long before Kim Kardashian, 37, was famous, he dated her! “She’s super dope. How did I get her information, I don’t know. We just kept crossing paths,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “It was cool, we remained friends, and this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move. I can get low, and nobody will know sh*t. We kicked it hard.” Uh-huh…

Then, after making this claim, he explained he wanted to keep them dating a secret because she wasn’t African American like him. “I’m just so nervous because I never really dated outside my race before, this is different for a ni**a,” he said. “‘I don’t know how my fans going to look at it, so I kept that sh*t low and nobody really knew. For the people that do know, it’s like ‘damn.'” Head here for some of the hottest photos of Kim!

Needless to say, Twitter immediately began poking fun at Bow Wow ‘s outlandish interview. “I don’t even have a joke. I’m just grateful. Bow Wow is one of out greatest living comedians and he don’t even know it,” one user wrote in response. “Bow Wow and Pinocchio have got to be related,” another chimed in, clearly referencing the character’s growing nose when he tells lies. Others began sharing images from history, like photo of the rock band KISS and captioning it, “KISS & BOW WOW in 1977.” So, clearly there are some skeptics out there!

Bow Wow's PR people every time they see him trending pic.twitter.com/LuU7mA089q — Roxxy Haze (@iamroxxyhaze) December 29, 2017

I’m guessing Bow Wow getting everything “outta his system”…….. pic.twitter.com/oPqt2Zyp9V — HeauxJay Sipsumn (@TheIgnantOne) December 30, 2017

I don’t even have a joke. I’m just grateful. Bow Wow is one of our greatest living comedians and he don’t even know it. https://t.co/km3MM3CfbM — Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) December 29, 2017

Bow Wow and Pinocchio have got to be related https://t.co/5K5GvWLkIO — Skinny Escobar (@skinnytoldem) December 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Twitter’s response to Bow Wow’s wild claims? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!