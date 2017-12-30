The 2017 Bad Manners Awards: Meghan Markle Makes The List For Walking Ahead Of Prince Harry & More

How rude. William Hanson, an ‘etiquette expert,’ revealed his Bad Manners Awards, scolding Meghan Markle for walking, Ed Sheeran for shaking hands and more.

Considering all the horrible things that happened in 2017 – growing tensions between North Korea and the United States, terror attacks, hurricanes devastating Puerto Rico – being offended by someone’s manners seems a bit pointless. Yet, William Hanson, a 28-year-old etiquette consultant called “too posh to have a real job,” unveiled his 2017 Bad Manners Awards on Dec. 29. Among the dubious honors, William shamed Meghan Markle, 36, with the “Should Know Better Award” because…she walked in front of Prince Harry, 33. Gasp! She also decided to – wait for it – show her bare legs!

“Meghan…should have known better in November than to walk AHEAD of her fiancé, Prince Harry, when they visited the city of Nottingham,” William wrote on the Daily Mail. “And on the day of their engagement the American actress shunned the unwritten royal rule that decrees that women wear hosiery. Had the engagement come at the height of summer this judging committee may have been more lenient, but tights or stockings should have been worn, especially when poncing around a pond, in winter.”

“Something as basic as knowing her place in relation to blood royalty and a brazen display of bare legs sadly means we hand her this award,” he added. Well. Meghan is an American and that whole American Revolutionary War sort of means she doesn’t have to follow those “unwritten” rules, especially any outdated nonsense about hosiery. Plus, telling a woman to “know her place” in 2017 seems very tone deaf, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Ed Sheeran, 26, “earned” the “Worst Breach Of Royal Protocol” award for shaking hands with Prince Charles, 69, after Ed was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Ed, who used his left hand to support Charles’s left hand, was a “callous breach of royal protocol.” William suggested Princess Beatrice using a sword to “lop off the singer’s left hand as punishment.” Now, that’s just rude.

William also gave Spice Girl Geri Horner (neé Halliwell) the “Pretentiousness” award because she wore a signet ring, which is traditionally worn by men. “Women simply do not wear signet rings,” he wrote. He also blasted YouTubers Zoella and Tanya Burr for “Sloppy Standards” for going to the supermarket in pajamas, Stoke City’s Peter Crouch, 36, for “Worst Table Manners” for “eating in the American Style,” and the “Disservice To Dress Codes” award to John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons. The British politician decreed that MPs don’t have to wear ties, so long as they’re in “business-like attire.” Scandal!

What do you think about this “Bad Manners” list, HollywoodLifers?