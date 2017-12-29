Paris Brosnan: 5 Things To Know About Pierce’s Handsome Model Son, 16, On The Rise

What a cutie! Did you know Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris is a model? If not, we’ve got you covered! Find out more about the charming 16-year-old here!

It’s safe to say that, good looks run in the Brosnan family. Pierce Brosnan’s children are taking over the world, and it looks like his son, Paris Brosnan, 16, is up next. With striking eyes, great hair and perfect height, Paris is destined to be a star. The son of the Mamma Mia! actor, is currently signed to Next Models, so don’t be surprised if you see him strutting down a runway pretty soon. The rising model was spotted Dec. 29 shopping in Malibu, looking as stylish as ever. Paris rocked a brown suede jacket, a white striped shirt and skinny black jeans, according to pics shared on The Daily Mail. If you’re drooling, you aren’t alone. Here’s everything you should know!

Paris graced the cover of Vanity Teen. He was featured on the cover for the fashion magazine’s fall/winter issue, back in November. His dad even took to Instagram to congratulate him with a post captioned, “Way to go Paris.” So sweet! He’s the youngest of the Brosnan children. Paris has four older siblings: Dylan Brosnan, 20, Sean Brosnan, 34, Christopher Brosnan, 45, and Charlotte Brosnan, 46. He is an uncle to Charlotte’s daughter Isabella Sophie Smith, 19. Charlotte sadly passed away in 2013. He isn’t the only model in the family. Paris’ older brother, Dylan, is also a model signed to IMG Models. Dylan has been featured in several designer campaigns including Burberry. He’s also been featured in Vogue. Paris likes to surf. Can this kid get any cooler? It’s only fitting that this model, and California native enjoys to ride a few waves occasionally. This only makes us wonder, does Pierce surf too? We’d like to think so! He had a dog named Shiloh. Paris wouldn’t be a real surfer if he didn’t have a furry best friend, right? Unfortunately, Paris’ dog passed away in October of this year.

