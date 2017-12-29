Tiny Proudly Shows Off Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Excuse The Nips’ — Tempting T.I.?

Holy boobs, Tiny! The singer posted a sexy Instagram photo of her sheer performance outfit that showed her nipples! Tiny didn’t mind the nipples, and fans are commenting about how T.I. is going to react!

Tiny, 42, posted her sexiest and raciest Instagram photo ever on Dec. 28! The picture featured one heck of a wardrobe malfunction, but Tiny didn’t let it hinder her performance in any way. Tiny had on a sparkling sheer jumpsuit that showed her nipples underneath. “In the moment..excuse the nips…these lights are a fool🤑 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝 #TheGreatXscapeTour #WhoCanIRunTo,” she captioned the Instagram pic. She was really feeling herself, and we can’t blame her! She looks great!

Tiny is the epitome of a MILF. Can you believe she’s had four kids?! As soon as Tiny posted the super hot photo, fans and Tiny’s friends started commenting about on-again, off-again love T.I., 37, was going to go wild for it. Her pal, Keisha Epps, commented, “I don’t know but Tip better hope you’re running to him. Owwww!” One fan wrote, “Ummm ya need not to excuse yo self!sexy mommas! TI better be payin attention!!!!” Another added, “No wonder ti won’t let her go..” You got that right!

Tiny and T.I. have had a rocky relationship for months. Even though they’re trying to work things out, they still have not called off their divorce yet. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that their sex life has been better than ever while they’ve been on tour. Our hip hop insider revealed that “sparks fly whenever they’re able to meet up with each other.” T.I. is certainly going to be feeling some type of way when he sees this sexy photo of Tiny! Keeping slaying, girl!

