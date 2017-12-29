New Year’s Eve 2018 In Times Square: What To Know If You Want To Watch The Ball Drop In Person

After two recent terror attacks in NYC, police are taking no chances when it comes to security in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Here’s everything to know.

Despite frigid winter temperatures, more than a million people trek to New York City to watch the ball drop LIVE in Times Square on New Year’s Eve for 2018. This year, the NYPD is tightening up security more than ever after two terror attacks in New York City and the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas. The police are putting a three-level security system in place, according to ABC News. It starts in the subways — the underground will be “packed” with cops both before and after midnight, and there will also be radiation detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and heightened security measures, like bag checks.

On ground level, cops will stand guard around a perimeter larger than ever before and provide security checks in shops, hotels and more. However, the biggest fear is an attack from above, like what happened in Las Vegas in October, when Stephen Paddock killed more than 50 people from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel. This time, officials are looking ahead and have armed “observation teams” in place, ready to counter-sniper if shots are fired. Helicopters will also be flown overhead. “We’re prepared to engage [with an elevated shooter,” the NYPD counterterrorism chief told ABC News. Plus, the FBI is working tirelessly to make sure they stop any possible planned attacks in advance.

Aside from being aware of safety on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, though, those who are heading to NYC for the ball drop should also keep in mind that it is going to be freezing this year on Dec. 31. NYC is expecting one of its coldest New Year’s Eves ever — so dress WARM.

Theres a lot to keep an eye out for, but if you do make it to Times Square, you’re in for quite a show. Before the ball drop, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Sugarland will take the stage for epic performances! Of course, you could always just watch on ABC from the warmth of your home, too!

