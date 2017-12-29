How To Get A Natural Glow Like A Victoria’s Secret Model In The Dead Of Winter

If you want to look gorgeous and glowing on New Year’s Eve and into 2018, follow these tips from an expert self tanner!

Tanning expert Krystyn Pradas sprayed VS models Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk and Romee Strijd before the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show using VITA LIBERATA, a 100% non-toxic, organic self tanner. They were GLOWING on the catwalk, and you can get their look at home! Whether you want to glow for New Year’s Eve or just be stunning and looking like you just came back from vacation in 2018, follow these tips from Krystyn.

“The bronzed goddess look of Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk and Romee Strijd can be achieved easily in the comfort of your own home. First, you want to exfoliate your body 48 hours before applying the tan. Then, use VITA LIBERATA’s pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse with VITA LIBERATA’s Tanning Mitt. Apply in circular motions and then, after letting it develop for eight hours (no showering during this period), wash it off. To top off the tan, apply VITA LIBERATA Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish. It serves as the perfect body and face makeup to give you that extra glow and photo finish. Make sure to use your tanning mitt when applying.”

I think it’s actually super easy to apply self tanner at home, and just like anything, after a few practice runs, it will be perfect.

HollywoodLifers, do you apply self tanner in the winter? Do you like to have that model glow all year round?