Selena Gomez & Her Mom’s Feud: Is Her Family Using Social Media To Encourage Them To Make-up?

It looks like Selena Gomez’s family members are encouraging the singer to end her feud with her mom. We’ve got the social media evidence.

Selena Gomez, 25, and her mom Mandy Teefey, 41, have been on the outs ever since a blow up fight over the singer’s on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, just before the holidays. Mandy ended up hospitalized over the stress and the two quit following each other on Instagram. Now Sel’s grandmother and aunt are trying to remind the mother and daughter how strong their love has always been in hopes of mending their feud. The “Wolves” singer’s grandma Debbie Jean Gibson posted a photo to her Instagram on Dec. 27 showing the two looking so close and loving….and so youthful they look like sisters! She captioned it “My girls” as the pair smiled for the camera.

Even Selena’s aunt Jan Gibson Hayes has got in on the action of reminding the mother and daughter how strong their bond has always been. She posted an Instagram pic on Dec. 29 of Sel sucking on a lollipop while her mom trailed close behind her. Again they look like they could be twins and she captioned the photo with two hearts emojis to show her love for her sister and niece. See more pics of Selena and Mandy, here.

It’s so heartbreaking that Sel and her mom are ending 2017 on such a down note after all the singer has been through this year. She underwent a kidney transplant over the summer and has a new lease on life. She’s used it to reunite with the Biebs and her family is totally upset with Selena’s decision, especially after all of the pain and drama Justin caused her over the years. But as her song goes, the heart wants what it wants and for Selena it’s Justin. Unfortunately her decision caused her family so much anguish and worry that now she’s estranged from her mom! Hopefully the reminders from Sel’s grandmother and aunt will show her how her mom has always been there for her through thick and thin and that she needs to make things right again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena will end her feud with her mom in 2018? Or will Justin’s presence in her life keep them estranged?